iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 270,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,632,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,966.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 110,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 108,668 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,760.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

