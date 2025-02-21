iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,793,000 after buying an additional 232,340 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,793,000 after buying an additional 1,540,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

