iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,850 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

IBTI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

