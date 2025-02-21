iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.15 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 1465104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.