iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.15 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 1465104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $351,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

