iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 491,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.