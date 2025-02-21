iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWF opened at $414.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.33 and a 200-day moving average of $388.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

