iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lifted by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $271,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after buying an additional 181,523 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after acquiring an additional 365,602 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 717,981 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,135,000 after purchasing an additional 319,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 318,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

