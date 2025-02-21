iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Raised by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.