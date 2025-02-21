iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lessened by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 7.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

