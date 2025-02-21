iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $152.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

