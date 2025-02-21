iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.16, but opened at $50.08. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 69,973 shares changing hands.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $751.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,834,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.