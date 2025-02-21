iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.16, but opened at $50.08. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 69,973 shares changing hands.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $751.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,834,000.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
