iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 276,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 272,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.