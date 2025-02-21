iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 276,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 272,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.