iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $165.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.