Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Jabil by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Jabil by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $166.20 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.