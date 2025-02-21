Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $186.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.70 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

