Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.99. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 521,756 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

