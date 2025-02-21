JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Issue — Dividend of $0.25

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 13.8 %

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.22. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

