Jefferies Financial Group Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$149.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$153.00 to C$149.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$138.20.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$123.48 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$102.90 and a 12-month high of C$141.15. The stock has a market cap of C$48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.