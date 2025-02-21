Jefferies Financial Group Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $12.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.34.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 241,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 866,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,160,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

