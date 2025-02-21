Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.33.

TSE BNS opened at C$72.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.65. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

