JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.64%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

