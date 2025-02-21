JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,792,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $484,841.61. This represents a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

