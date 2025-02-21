JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Robert Half by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 86.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

