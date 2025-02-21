JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for approximately 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.