JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
