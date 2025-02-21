JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,933 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 139,184 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,283,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.27 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

