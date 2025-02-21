JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $25.35 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 97,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

