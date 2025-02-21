JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWN opened at $165.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

