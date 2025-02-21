JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 8.1% – Here’s Why

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $50.97. Approximately 450,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 361,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.28.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.
