JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $112.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.39. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 468.85%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,912 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

