JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.42% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after buying an additional 279,898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,258,000.

BATS JCPB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

