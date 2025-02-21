JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMGGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.08 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.86 ($1.44), with a volume of 329433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.20 ($1.43).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.11.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

