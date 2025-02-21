JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.08 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.86 ($1.44), with a volume of 329433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.20 ($1.43).
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.11.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum
We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.
