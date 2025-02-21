JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

