JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,676,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,219,000 after buying an additional 510,409 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after buying an additional 494,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,648,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

JQUA opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.