Kathleen Skarvan Sells 38,954 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $1,140,573.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,172.16. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Skarvan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of Electromed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $278,640.00.

Electromed Stock Performance

NYSE:ELMD opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Electromed by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

