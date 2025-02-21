KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.59 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 13,930 shares trading hands.
KCR Residential REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.58.
KCR Residential REIT Company Profile
KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.
