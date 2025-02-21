Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BHF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

BHF stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,823,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,632.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 851,808 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

