Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

RYAN stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,942. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 299,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 609,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after buying an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $8,303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 358,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

