Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,534 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,875 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $15,636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 296.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 34.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.9 %

LBTYK stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.