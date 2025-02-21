Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 264 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $363.01 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

