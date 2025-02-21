Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,687 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

