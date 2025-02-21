Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $187,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 283,646 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
