Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 184,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

