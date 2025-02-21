Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

