Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,368,814 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $302.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

