Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,249.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

