Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,012 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $38.10 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

