Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 245,247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 126,612 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,451,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,242.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

