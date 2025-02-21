KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of INDI opened at $3.63 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $75,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,326. This trade represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,092.81. This trade represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,593 shares of company stock valued at $330,291 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 46.5% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 120,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 276,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

