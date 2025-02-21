Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.27.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 202.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4,454.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.